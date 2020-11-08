DP Chief Expresses Hope for Biden to Uphold Trump-Kim Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) expressed hope for South Korean and U.S. efforts to resume the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, following President Moon Jae-in's phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday.At a supreme council meeting on Friday, DP leader Lee Nak-yon also stressed that the starting point to resuming the process would be reaffirming the 2018 Singapore deal between the U.S. and North Korea.Lee said the content of the deal, the first-ever between the leaders of the two countries, was agreed upon by the two Koreas and the U.S., and it remains legitimate and holds authority.The DP chief then expressed hope that the Biden administration will uphold the agreement, which outlines establishing new U.S.-North Korea relations, a peace regime on the peninsula and achieving complete denuclearization.