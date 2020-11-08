Resurgence of COVID-19 Intensifies Around the World

Photo : YONHAP News

A resurgence of COVID-19 around the world is rapidly spreading, with more than two-thousand people succumbing to the virus in a single day in the United States on Wednesday.According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center on Friday, it is the first time in six months that the daily number of deaths in the U.S. surpassed two-thousand.Japan's NHK reported as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a record one-thousand-651 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24-hour period, bringing the country's cumulative total to over 114-thousand-500.In Britain, more than 33-thousand additional people were confirmed in a day, up by about 45 percent from the daily increase from the previous day.In France, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections peaked at a record 32-thousand, raising concerns over a shortage of hospital beds.