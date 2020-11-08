KBS to Broadcast 2nd Installment of 'We Again' Series Featuring National Ballet

KBS will broadcast the second installment of its "We Again" project, co-hosted by the United Nations Habitat, this time starring the Korean National Ballet.
According to KBS on Friday, "We Again: The Ballet" will showcase performances by the national ballet group at a number of South Korea's iconic tourist destinations that have seen a drastic decline in visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
World-renowned ballerina Kang Sue-jin, who heads the National Ballet, has been named the program's artistic director. It will air on KBS 1TV next month.
KBS said through the "We Again" series, it aims to send a message of comfort and hope to South Koreans who are fatigued from a nearly year-long battle the COVID-19 outbreak.
The series' first installment, titled, "We Again: Hope from Korea" aired in July, featuring performances by pianist Paik Kun-woo and other classical music artists.