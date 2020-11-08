KBS to Broadcast 2nd Installment of 'We Again' Series Featuring National Ballet

Photo : KBS News

KBS will broadcast the second installment of its "We Again" project, co-hosted by the United Nations Habitat, this time starring the Korean National Ballet.According to KBS on Friday, "We Again: The Ballet" will showcase performances by the national ballet group at a number of South Korea's iconic tourist destinations that have seen a drastic decline in visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.World-renowned ballerina Kang Sue-jin, who heads the National Ballet, has been named the program's artistic director. It will air on KBS 1TV next month.KBS said through the "We Again" series, it aims to send a message of comfort and hope to South Koreans who are fatigued from a nearly year-long battle the COVID-19 outbreak.The series' first installment, titled, "We Again: Hope from Korea" aired in July, featuring performances by pianist Paik Kun-woo and other classical music artists.