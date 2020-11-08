S. Korean Lawmakers Meet Japanese PM

Photo : YONHAP News

A delegation of South Korean lawmakers has met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.The seven-member delegation of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, led by Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the ruling Democratic Party, visited the prime minister's official residence on Friday afternoon.It marked the first time for Suga to meet with South Korean legislators since he took office in September.The details of the talks were yet to be disclosed but the two sides were speculated to discuss ways to resolve disputes between the two nations over Japan's wartime forced labor.The meeting comes a day after the South Korean lawmakers met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo. During the parliamentarians’ meeting on Thursday, DP lawmaker Kim said the role of politicians is to change the way of thinking and create conditions and environments that can help the top leaders resolve pending issues.South Korean National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won also met with Suga during his trip to Japan this week and expressed optimism about the prospect of Seoul hosting a three-way Northeast Asian summit this year but declined to offer the details of his talks with the Japanese leader.