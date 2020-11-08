Menu Content

Korean Air: Taking Over Asiana Airlines Under Consideration

Write: 2020-11-13 18:31:31Update: 2020-11-13 18:53:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Air has acknowledged that it is considering an acquisition of rival Asiana Airlines. 

The nation’s largest carrier on Friday issued a statement to respond to a media report that its owner Hanjin Group is in talks with Korea Development Bank, the main creditor of Asiana Airlines, to buy the nation’s second-largest carrier. 

Korean Air, however, said no concrete decision has been made yet regarding the matter. 

KDB, which earlier said the deal is among various options under consideration, is known to be considering the possible acquisition of Asiana by Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, so Hanjin will operate both airlines. 

A two-point-five trillion won deal to buy debt-ridden Asiana by a consortium led by Hyundai Development Company(HDC) fell through in September, leaving the airline under the state-run creditor’s management.
