Police Issue Stern Warning to Illegal Protesters over Weekend amid COVID-19 Concern

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have issued a stern warning against illegal rallies that may take place over the weekend as conservative and progressive civic groups plan to hold scores of demonstrations in Seoul.Police said the government and law enforcement authorities are consistent and firm in their will to crack down on any rallies that bring together 100 or more participants or are held at prohibited areas designated in line with the capital city’s policies aimed at containing the COVID-19 outbreak.The warning from the police came as the country saw new COVID-19 cases in the triple digits for the sixth consecutive day, prompting concerns that social distancing rules may soon be strengthened in the greater Seoul area and some other regions that have seen a spike in cases recently.According to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) and its partner groups reported in advance their plans to hold 31 rallies at more than 60 areas in Seoul on Saturday. Conservative groups, meanwhile, plan to hold 47 rallies in 85 areas in the capital on the same day.Massive anti-government rallies staged in downtown Seoul in August were blamed for contributing to a second wave of the pandemic in the nation.