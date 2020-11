Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. media outlets have reported that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential race with 306 electoral college votes in total.Reuters cited pollster Edison Research as projecting Friday that Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the traditionally Republican-leaning state of Georgia while Trump won North Carolina.Edison Research said Biden had won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 and the former vice president surpassed the 270 out of 538 votes needed to capture the presidency.Other U.S. broadcasters such as CNN, NBC, CBS and ABC also made similar calls projecting Biden's win over the incumbent with a final tally of 306 electoral college votes.