Moon to Attend ASEAN Summits Held Virtually

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will on Saturday attend the ASEAN Plus Three Summit as well as the East Asia Summit.The ASEAN Plus Three involves member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as South Korea, Japan and China. The East Asia Summit brings together 18 nations including ASEAN members, the U.S., China and Australia.President Moon is expected to introduce denuclearization and peace building efforts on the Korean Peninsula and ask for support from world leaders.The summits are the first global conference where Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are attending side by side since Suga took office in September.Both summits will be attended remotely using video conferencing software.President Moon has embarked on a four-day ASEAN diplomacy program beginning with a speech at the South Korea-ASEAN summit on Thursday where he promoted Seoul's New Southern Policy Plus strategy.On Sunday, Moon is expected to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal with his counterparts in what would be the world's largest free trade agreement.