Politics

Write: 2020-11-14 13:25:40Update: 2020-11-14 13:34:30

Finance Minister Calls for Multilateral Trade at G20

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki highlighted the need to promote free trade under multilateral regimes during a meeting of the finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 nations.

According to Seoul's Finance Ministry, Hong also said during the virtual meeting on Friday that trade restrictions hurt the global supply chain and weaken investments across borders. He proposed that G-20 nations actively join hands to build a free, fair and predictable trade environment.

In the meeting, member countries also approved debt readjustment plans to support low-income nations struggling with the pandemic.

Debt relief programs set to end by the year's end will be extended until June next year.

The G-20 said in a statement that given the scale of the COVID-19 crisis and the significant debt vulnerabilities and deteriorating outlook in many low-income countries, debt treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) may be required on a case-by-case basis.
