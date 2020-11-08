Korean-American Young Kim Elected to US House

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean American Young Kim has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.The Associated Press and New York Times report the 57-year-old Republican has won in California’s 39th Congressional District, beating incumbent Gil Cisneros by one-point-two percentage points.According to the New York Times, Kim garnered 50-point-six percent of votes with just about four thousand ballots more than her Democrat rival.On her election website, Kim said that as an immigrant, her unique perspective on the American Dream led her to devote her life to public service and that Washington needs someone with bipartisan solutions to dissolve the partisan stalemate.In the recent U.S. elections, four Korean Americans won election or reelection to the U.S. House including Andy Kim in New Jersey, Marilyn Strickland in Washington and Michelle Steel in California.