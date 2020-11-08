Sports Doosan Bears Beat KT Wiz to Advance to the Korean Series

The Doosan Bears beat the KT Wiz on Friday night to advance to the Korea Baseball Organization's (KBO) Korean Series for a sixth consecutive year.



Doosan beat KT 2-0 in Game 4 of the second round of the postseason, winning the series 3-1 at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.



Friday's game came down to a single hit, a two-run home run that Choi Joo-hwan hit over the wall at the bottom of the fourth inning. A strong performance from Doosan's bullpen including reliever Kim Min-kyu and series MVP Chris Flexen kept the KT bats quiet throughout the game.



With the win, Doosan will now advance to the Korean Series to defend their title against the NC Dinos. The two teams have met in the Korean Series once before in 2016, when Doosan swept NC to take the title 4-0.