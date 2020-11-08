Moon Urges Trade Union to Reconsider Weekend Rallies

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Saturday the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) should reconsider its scheduled labor rallies nationwide.Writing on Facebook, Moon said that freedom of assembly is important but public safety is more important.He said if rally participants violate quarantine rules and spread the coronavirus, authorities will enforce the law and hold them accountable.South Korea reported 205 new infections on Saturday, marking the first 200 plus figure in 73 days.President Moon said the outbreak remains under control but the situation is precarious as the spread could escalate.He said at this unstable time, there is no other way but for everyone to make concessions and join forces, and stressed the observance of safety guidelines.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions is expected to hold rallies at around 30 locations across the country from 2 p.m. Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Jeon Tae-il, a South Korean worker who committed suicide by self-immolation at age 22 in protest of poor working conditions.The KCTU vowed to wear masks and keep a cap on crowd numbers in accordance with Level One social distancing rules.Seoul City has also warned against the gatherings, threatening legal action if necessary.Police will disperse rallies of more than 100 participants and crack down on illegal acts.