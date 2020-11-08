S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Top 200 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea surpassed 200 for the second consecutive day on Sunday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that 208 new cases were detected throughout Saturday, raising the nation's total caseload to 28-thousand-546.The daily figure posted triple-digit growth for eight consecutive days and exceeded 200 for the second straight day.Of the new cases, 176 are local transmissions including 81 in Seoul, 41 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Gangwon Province. The number of local infections remained above 100 for the fifth consecutive day.Of the 32 new imported cases, 18 were detected upon arrival and the other 14 were confirmed during self-isolation.One more coronavirus death has been reported, raising the death toll to 493. The fatality rate stands at one-point-73 percent.