Pres. Moon Attends ASEAN Summits

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit as well as the East Asia Summit on Saturday.The ASEAN Plus Three involves the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as South Korea, Japan and China. The East Asia Summit brings together eighteen nations including ASEAN members, the United States, China and Australia.In the video-linked ASEAN Plus Three Summit, Moon stressed the need for the thirteen members of the group to pool wisdom and cooperate to strengthen the resilience of the economy and seek inclusive and sustainable growth.Moon also expressed hope that the ASEAN Plus Three group will play a role for the post-coronavirus development of the global economy.The participants of the summit adopted a joint statement on the resilience of the economy and finance.In the East Asia Summit, President Moon proposed that the eighteen members of the group cooperate closely to ensure that the Olympic Games, planned for next year in Tokyo and in 2022 in Beijing, will be held safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Moon also proposed multilateral cooperation for healthcare and quarantine, while expressing his commitment to global efforts to overcome the pandemic and vowing to work for the fair distribution of coronavirus treatments and vaccines.