US House to Vote on Resolutions on Alliance with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States House of Representatives plans to vote this week on resolutions calling for the further strengthening of the alliance with South Korea.According to the office of U.S. Congressman Thomas Suozzi on Saturday, two resolutions will be put to vote in a House session set for Wednesday morning.One of the two resolutions is titled "Expressing the importance of the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea and the contributions of Korean Americans in the United States."The resolution, first introduced by Rep. Suozzi, recognizes the vital role the alliance of the United States and South Korea plays in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.In particular, the resolution notes that the two nations should conclude a mutually agreeable, multi-year defense cost-sharing deal.The other resolution on the alliance, introduced jointly by Rep. Ami Bera and Rep. Ted Yoho, recognizes that the alliance with South Korea "serves as the linchpin of regional stability and mutual security in Northeast Asia."