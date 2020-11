Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stayed mum for over a week about Joe Biden's victory in the United States presidential election.As of Sunday morning, North Korean media outlets have not mentioned the U.S. presidential election and have not carried any message toward Washington either.Observers say North Korea, whose leader has built personal relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, appears to be careful in making any response to the election results as Trump is refusing to concede his defeat.The communist country has not been very quick to announce the results of U.S. presidential elections in the past as well, but it is unusual for the North to continue its silence this long. It mentioned or issued a statement a few days after previous U.S. presidential elections.