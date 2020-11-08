S. Korea Loses to Mexico in Football Friendly

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea lost to Mexico 3-2 in a men's football friendly match on Saturday after members of the Korean team tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Team Korea started strong in the game at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna, Austria on Saturday as forward Hwang Ui-jo scored the opener in the 21st minute of the game.South Korea gave up three goals in a three-minute span in the second half. Kwon Kyung-won added a goal near the end.Six players of the South Korean team tested positive for COVID-19 before the match.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said it had discussions with the Mexican Football Federation and also the Austrian Football Association about Saturday's match and decided to play it as scheduled.The KFA said the six players and an unidentified staffer who tested positive for the virus must be quarantined for ten days in Austria and will only be released once they test negative.