Moon Signs World's Biggest RCEP Trade Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and leaders of 14 Asia-Pacific countries on Sunday signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the world's largest trade deal.The RCEP deal brings together the ten-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.The leaders of the 15 members of the economic bloc signed the trade deal in the video-linked RCEP Summit after eight years of negotiations for the agreement were recently completed.According to Seoul's presidential office, President Moon told the summit that the launch of the "mega economic community," despite the COVID-19 pandemic, rang an alarm over global trade protectionism and raised awareness of the importance of free trade.The top office assessed the RCEP signing as an opportunity for South Korea to enhance economic cooperation with other countries and to further advance its industries.The leaders also signed a joint statement assessing that the signing holds great significance for the establishment of open and comprehensive trade and investment systems to overcome the pandemic.The economic bloc of the RCEP would represent two-point-26 billion people, or about 30 percent of the world's population.