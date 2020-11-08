S. Korea's Ruling Party Lawmakers Depart for US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

Three lawmakers of the South Korean ruling Democratic Party left for Washington on Sunday for meetings with United States politicians and congressional leaders after Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.Rep. Song Young-gil, the chairman of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, departed for the five-day trip along with DP lawmakers Kim Han-jung and Yun Kun-young.Departing for the trip from Incheon International Airport, Song told reporters that after the U.S. presidential election, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha visited the United States, and they are the first lawmakers to visit since the election.He added that now is the time when parliamentary exchanges between the two nations are essential because of the importance President-elect Biden places on parliamentary processes.The three members of the DP's task force on Korean Peninsula issues plan to meet with Brad Sherman, a member of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Asia, and Rep. Thomas Suozzi during the five-day visit.Song said that Rep. Sherman is one of the leading candidates for chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, adding that the Korean lawmakers will discuss the North Korean nuclear issue and the alliance between South Korea and the United States.