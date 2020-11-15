N. Korean Leader Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made his first public appearance in 25 days as he presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Sunday.According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim chaired the enlarged politburo meeting the previous day and discussed COVID-19 and the state anti-epidemic situation.Kim reportedly stressed the need to keep a high alert and ordered a tightening of state emergency anti-coronavirus systems in the face of the pandemic.It marks Kim's first reported public appearance since October 21, when he visited a cemetery in the North's South Pyongan Province for fallen Chinese soldiers that participated in the Korean War.The KCNA said the meeting also discussed "non-socialist practices in educational organizations and in society." In particular, it sharply criticized the party committee of the Pyongyang University of Medicine for committing a serious crime and accused other related organizations of dereliction of duty.