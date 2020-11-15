S. Korea to Enhance Quarantine Efforts Ahead of College Entrance Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the South Korean government on Sunday unveiled a plan to tighten monitoring of cram schools and study facilities ahead of the annual national college entrance exam.The College Scholastic Aptitude Test, originally set for November 19, was postponed by two weeks following repeated delays in starting the new school year. It is now scheduled for December 3.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said in a press briefing on Sunday that the government will inspect whether cram schools and study cafes are operating under proper anti-virus measures from Thursday.The ministry will temporarily make public the names and infection routes if outbreaks occur.The ministry also plans to advise cram schools against running in-person classes from next Thursday and students to refrain from visiting such facilities.