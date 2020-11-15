Moon Says RCEP Will Contribute to Multilateralism, Free Trade

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that he is confident the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), a massive regional free trade agreement, will contribute to restoring global multilateralism and developing free trade.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said President Moon made the remarks during the RCEP Summit held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The president said that the signing of the RCEP will open up the world's largest e-commerce market and allow the member nations, whose start-ups and small firms are at different development stages, to jointly make the future.He also expressed hope that India, which dropped out of the RCEP negotiations last year, will join the deal soon and that other member nations will make active efforts for India's participation.The RCEP involves the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) as well as South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The 15 nations signed the deal on Sunday, creating the world's largest economic bloc that represents about a third of the world’s population.