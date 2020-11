Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae finished second at his first Masters but still made history.Im, the first South Korean to play in the final group at the Masters, tied for second with Cameron Smith of Australia at 15-under 273 on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia in the United States. Im had five birdies and two bogeys.Im's showing was the best performance by an Asian golfer, surpassing the third-place finish in 2004 by fellow South Korean Choi Kyoung-ju.Dustin Johnson of the U.S. won the green jacket, setting a 72-hole scoring record of 20-under, the lowest score to par in the history of the Masters.