Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Ruling Bloc Agrees to Lower Max Legal Lending Rate from 24% to 20%

Write: 2020-11-16 10:04:35Update: 2020-11-16 11:41:40

Ruling Bloc Agrees to Lower Max Legal Lending Rate from 24% to 20%

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have decided to lower the maximum legal lending rate from the current 24 percent per year to 20.

DP chief policymaker Han Jeoung-ae told reporters on Monday that the ruling bloc made the decision in a policy coordination meeting earlier in the day at the National Assembly. 

DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon said in his opening remarks at the meeting that given that the central bank's benchmark interest rate remains as low as at point-five percent, it is anachronistic to keep the maximum legal lending rate at 24 percent.

Kim said the government and the party will discuss ways to reduce the interest rate burden for borrowers while working to prevent a decrease in the supply of loans.

The Financial Services Commission will announce details of the move as the coordination has been completed within the ruling bloc.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >