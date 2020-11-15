S. Korea Reports 223 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has surged to the highest in 75 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that 223 new cases were detected as of 12 a.m. Monday, raising the country's cumulative total to 28-thousand-769.Daily infections surpassed 200 for the third consecutive day and the latest tally is the highest since September 2.Of the new cases, 193 were local infections while 30 were imported.Of new local cases, 128 came from the greater metro area, including 79 in Seoul and 39 in Gyeonggi Province. Aside from the capital area, Gangwon Province also saw a high number of daily infections with 20.One more death was reported, raising the country’s death toll to 494.Amid the sharp rise in infections in the Seoul area and Gangwon Province, the government issued a "preliminary warning" for the two regions ahead of enforcing tougher measures. The government is seriously considering raising the social distancing level by one notch to Level One-point-Five.