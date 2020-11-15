Menu Content

Write: 2020-11-16 10:38:37Update: 2020-11-16 16:45:20

Search for Missing Crew of Capsized Fishing Boat Continues for Third Day

A search operation continues for a third day for survivors from a fishing boat that capsized in South Korea's northwestern waters near the inter-Korean maritime border on Saturday.

The 12-ton vessel carrying five people overturned in waters off the border island of Soyeonpyeong at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Three crew members are missing, while one was rescued and another died. 

The Incheon Coast Guard said on Monday that Coast Guard officials carried out an extensive search operation overnight of the accident site.  

The Coast Guard and the Navy mobilized eleven ships and three aircraft for the operation, joined by three government-owned vessels and 22 fishing boats. 

The Coast Guard plans to mobilize additional vessels on Monday to begin searching an extended area. It also plans to right the capsized fishing boat on Monday morning to search inside.
