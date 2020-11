Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Bank(KDB) will inject 800 billion won for the acquisition of Asiana Airlines by Korean Air(KAL).The government reached the decision on Monday during a meeting of related ministers on ways to stabilize operations of the nation’s second-largest carrier.The KDB, which is the main creditor of Asiana Airlines, plans to inject 500 billion won into Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, via a third-party allotment and acquire 300 billion won in exchangeable bonds.KAL is aiming to increase its capital by issuing new stocks worth up to two-point-five trillion won.