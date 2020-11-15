Seoul City Begins Renovation of Gwanghwamun Square

Photo : YONHAP News

Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul will be expanded and remodeled into a park-like plaza.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said construction for the remodeling effort began on Monday with the goal of reopening the square by next October.The first phase of construction entails expanding the road in front of the U.S. Embassy to accommodate seven to nine lanes by next February. The second phase focuses on planting some 100 types of flowers and trees by October.On the east side of the square, a 550-meter-long bike road will be established and small parks along the plaza area will also be remodeled so that they are better connected.Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup said with the latest efforts, Gwanghwamun Square, which is regarded as the very heart of downtown Seoul, will be transformed into a green hub of ecology and civilization.