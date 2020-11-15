Phone Conversation between Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Delayed

Photo : YONHAP News

A phone conversation between South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has been postponed.Defense Ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said on Monday that the conversation planned for last Friday was delayed at Washington's request, adding that the two defense chiefs will talk in the near future.The deputy spokesperson denied concerns that problems exist in bilateral communication.Miller, meanwhile, spoke with defense chiefs from Britain, France, Germany and Japan on Friday. During talks with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, the two sides sought ways to further strengthen their alliance.Miller was appointed the acting defense chief after U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper days after the presidential election.