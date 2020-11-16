Daily COVID-19 Cases Stays above 200 for 3rd Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea remained above 200 for the third consecutive day, with the latest tally reaching a two-month high. The government believes at this pace, new cases could reach 300 to 400 after about four weeks. Authorities say they are seriously looking into enhancing social distancing in the Seoul metropolitan area and the eastern Gangwon Province.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 223 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's cumulative total to 28-thousand-769.The latest tally is the highest since 267 cases were reported on September 2.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo cast concerns over the changing infection trends.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"While past clusters were mass infections originating from a specific group or facility, recent cases are being reported from daily activities, such as gatherings of family and friends or places frequented by many people. Considering this new infection trend and the speed of infection that is showing no signs of slowing down, we are in a very precarious situation."It is the ninth consecutive day that daily numbers have remained in triple digits, and the third day they have surpassed 200 since Saturday.The government believes at this pace, new cases could reach 300 to 400 after about four weeks.Authorities are also watchful of the near 50 percent rate of new infections affecting the population aged 40 or younger in the past month, and the number of cases with unknown routes of infection reaching 15 percent.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English translation)]"[On Sunday,] the government issued an advance notice to raise distancing [from Level One to One-point-Five] in the capital region and Gangwon Province. Authorities are exerting all-out efforts in their epidemiological studies and mass testing to prevent the virus' further spread.""But should current infection trends continue, we face a critical juncture where we will have to adjust the distancing level to protect the people's health and everyday life."The average daily increase in the Seoul metro area during the past week stands at 99-point-four, close to 100, which is the threshold for Level One-point-Five social distancing. Meanwhile the average increase in Gangwon stands at 13-point-nine, surpassing its threshold of ten.Under Level One-point-Five, dozens of facilities, including clubs, bars, karaoke rooms, restaurants and coffee shops, will face entry restrictions, and will have to follow strict distancing and disinfection rules.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.