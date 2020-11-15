Court Orders 7-Year Prison Term for 'Watchman' in 'Nth Room' Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court ordered a seven-year prison sentence for a man convicted of sharing in a Telegram chat room links to other rooms that distributed obscene materials, including those involving children.On Monday, the Suwon District Court sentenced the 38-year-old surnamed Jeon to seven years, as well as a 120-hour treatment program, ten-year disclosure of personal information and a ten-year ban on employment at facilities for children and the disabled.The court said Jeon, who goes by the online nickname "Watchman," caused harm to healthy attitudes toward sex that should be upheld by the public by providing access to over ten-thousand obscene videos, including more than 100 of children.It added that Jeon received donations by creating an overseas-based website and shared information on ways to respond to criminal investigations.The court also questioned whether Jeon ever regretted his crimes, referring to a past conviction on charges of distributing indecent photos of a woman that had him sentenced to a year in prison with a stay of execution for three years.Jeon, who was standing trial after being indicted in October last year for running the website, faced additional charges after his activities linked to the so-called "Nth Room" case between April and September last year were discovered.