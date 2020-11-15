Dispute Continues over Prosecution's Special Activity Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

Clashes over special activity funds allotted for use at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office continued Monday during budget deliberations at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ate, who attended the meeting on Monday, pointed out that the prosecutor general has nearly five billion won in special activity funds, which she said are used arbitrarily without a single report made to the Justice Ministry.Choo argued that there should be an inspection into the nine-point-four billion won special activity fund allocated to the prosecution, half of which she claims the prosecutor general has used like pocket money.Last week, rival party lawmakers on the judiciary committee clashed over verifying the expenses on paper, and blamed the prosecutors’ office and Justice Ministry for failing to submit sufficient records.When asked about her intentions to run for Seoul mayor or the presidency, Minister Choo said she has vowed not to hold such political ambitions before completing the task of prosecution reform. She continued that she would not step down as minister until this reform is achieved.