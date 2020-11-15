Rival Parties Agree to Form Task Force on Improving Confirmation Hearings

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed in a meeting on Monday to launch a task force aimed at improving the confirmation hearing system.According to Assembly spokesperson Han Min-seok, Park proposed that examining a nominee's policy capabilities should be broadcast, but vetting his or her ethics and morals should be held behind closed doors.Han said the two floor leaders also agreed and legal revisions will likely proceed swiftly once the task force is set up. President Moon Jae-in also asked for improvements in confirmation hearings during his visit to parliament last month.The rival parties have also agreed to handle next year's budget plan by the December 2 legal deadline and form a bipartisan delegation to visit Washington after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.Park also urged the parties to pick up speed in passing uncontentious economy-related bills before the political schedule gets busier ahead of the April by-elections.