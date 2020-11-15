Results of Feasibility Study on New Gimhae Airport to be Announced Tues.

Photo : YONHAP News

Results of a feasibility study on the construction of a new airport near the existing one in the southeastern city of Gimhae will be announced on Tuesday.According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat on Monday, the committee that conducted the study on the safety, noise, environment and facility issues will make the announcement at 2:00 p.m.The panel is expected to accept the Ministry of Government Legislation's assessment that the government must first consult on the safety issue with the Busan city government, thus scrapping the plan.This is after the Busan city government opposed the Transport Ministry's 2016 airport expansion plan, citing safety concerns regarding nearby mountains. The city government, instead, is pushing for a plan to build the airport on Gadeok Island within its administrative authority.Following Tuesday's announcement, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun is expected to convene a ministerial meeting to discuss the government's response.