Three to Four Ministers Likely to Be Replaced

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in reportedly plans to replace three to four ministers in the coming weeks.Multiple officials from the ruling bloc told Yonhap News on Monday that there will be a minor reshuffle in late November or early December.The officials said two members of the Moon administration who were appointed in the early stage of the president's tenure—Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee—will likely stay put, while the only other remaining original member of the Moon Cabinet, Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo, is expected to go.Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap and Gender Equality and Family Minister Lee Jung-ok are also rumored to be on the chopping block this time, while Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo and SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun may be considered for replacement as well.Earlier, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun had said there will be two minor reshuffles by early next year as the Moon administration seeks to shore up public support before the president enters his fifth year in office in May.South Korean presidents serve a single, five-year term, while no additional terms are allowed.