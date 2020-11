Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi could visit South Korea late this month after plans to make the trip in October were postponed.Yonhap News quoted a source in Beijing as saying on Monday that arrangements are being made to realize his visit following BRICS, APEC and G20 videoconference summits scheduled to be held between Tuesday and Sunday.The source said it is likely that Wang's forthcoming overseas trip will encompass both South Korea and Japan.Wang initially planned to visit Seoul last month, but postponed the trip following the cancellation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to South Korea. The Chinese official's move prompted speculation that his planned visit may have been aimed at least partially at neutralizing the potential impact of Pompeo’s visit.