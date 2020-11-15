Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Found 94.5% Effective in Early Analysis

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Moderna reportedly said that its experimental vaccine was 94-point-five percent effective in preventing COVID-19.According to the Associated Press and other media, the firm made the statement based on interim data from its Phase Three trial.Moderna reportedly said its interim analysis confirmed 95 COVID-19 infections among the trial's 30-thousand participants who received either a placebo or the vaccine. Of those, only five infections occurred in those who received the vaccine.The firm said its vaccine does not need ultra-cold storage like Pfizer's, making it easier to distribute.The announcement comes on the heels of similar news last week from Pfizer's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial.Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel called the preliminary vaccine data a "game changer," while Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results of the trial are truly striking.