S. Korea's Lantern Festival Likely to be Designated UNESCO Intangible Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's lotus lantern festival is almost certain to be included on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.The Cultural Heritage Administration said on Tuesday that UNESCO's evaluation committee reviewed the South Korean submission of the Lantern Lighting Festival and recommended that the festival be placed on the UNESCO list.It is rare for the committee’s decision to be overturned.The final decision on the inscription will be made during the 15th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage to be held from December 14 to 19.The lantern festival, or "Yeondeunghoe," is a Buddhist event held every spring during the period before and after April 8 of the lunar calendar which marks the birth of Buddha.If confirmed, "Yeondeunghoe" will be South Korea’s 21st cultural asset to be put on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.