Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will play its football friendly match against Qatar as scheduled on Tuesday in Austria, with no additional infections among players.The Korea Football Association(KFA) announced on Monday that one staffer on the national team tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest test in Vienna, but there were no additional infections among the players.Earlier, six players and one staffer tested positive for the virus.South Korea and Qatar will play at 2 p.m. Tuesday at BSFZ Arena Admiral Stadium in Maria Enzersdorf, near Vienna, which is 10 p.m. Tuesday in Seoul.The KFA said it is in talks with relevant authorities to move players and coaches out of Austria as quickly as possible following the Qatar match as Austria will go into a three-week lockdown starting Tuesday.