Suga, IOC Chief Reaffirm Commitment to Hosting Spectators at Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach reaffirmed their commitment to hosting the Tokyo Olympics next year as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Japanese media, Suga met with the IOC chief on Monday morning at his official residence for the first time since he took office.After the meeting, Suga told reporters that he explained that Japan is taking various considerations on the premise of having spectators and agreed with President Bach to work closely together toward realizing a safe and secure Olympics.Bach also told reporters that he is very confident that spectators will be able to attend next year's Olympics.Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with organizers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.