Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's state weather agency says it detected a magnitude two-point-six natural earthquake in North Korea's northeastern region Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the quake was detected around 3:10 a.m., 38 kilometers northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province.The area is eight kilometers from the site of North Korea's sixth nuclear test in 2017.A KMA official called the latest quake a "natural earthquake," saying that the area used to be solid terrain without such occurrences, but there have been frequent natural quakes since the nuclear test.The earthquake posted a maximum of one on a seismic intensity scale, which means that most people would not have felt the tremor.