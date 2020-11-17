S. Korea Adds 230 COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 230 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, reporting more than 200 infections for the fourth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that the new cases raised the country's cumulative total to 28-thousand-998.Of the new cases, 202 were local infections while 28 were imported.The daily figure for local infections remained above 100 for the seventh consecutive day.The recent spike prompted the government to decide to raise its social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area by one notch to Level One-point-Five.Of the new local cases, 137 came from the greater metro area, including 87 in Seoul and 38 in Gyeonggi Province. Aside from the capital region, Gwangju reported a high number of 18 cases, followed by its surrounding South Jeolla Province at 16.The number of coronavirus-related deaths remained unchanged from the previous day at 494.