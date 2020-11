Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has raised social distancing rules for units in the Seoul metropolitan area and the eastern province of Gangwon amid a spike in coronavirus infections in the regions.The Defense Ministry said the military will enforce the raised Level One-point-Five social distancing rules for the next two weeks until November 29.Under the move, troops in the affected areas are banned from visiting high-risk entertainment facilities such as clubs and bars from Tuesday.Soldiers living in the metro area, Gangwon Province and other areas under Level One-point-Five rules could see their vacations delayed according to their commanders' judgment.Soldiers who are on their final vacation before discharge will be allowed to wrap up their military service without returning to their bases.