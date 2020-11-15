Trade Minister Implies Continued Bid for WTO Director-General

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee implied that she may not withdraw her candidacy to head the World Trade Organization(WTO).On a KBS radio program on Tuesday, Yoo, who is one of two finalists, said the final round of the race to select the WTO Director-General is currently in the process of building consensus among the 164 member countries for the final selection.She was responding to a comment by the moderator on speculations that she may drop out of the race.Yoo, who fell behind her Nigerian rival, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in the final round of consultations, said the selection is being delayed to allow constructive discussions and also due to the COVID-19 quarantine. The minister added she will join the consensus-building process by consulting with major countries.The WTO's push to appoint Okonjo-Iweala based on a broad consensus was challenged by the United States, which said it would continue to support Yoo.On South Korea's signing of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), Yoo said the agreement will help expand free trade and multilateral trade in an era of protectionism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.