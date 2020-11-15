SCMP: 'Domestic Resistance' against China May Delay RCEP Ratification

Photo : YONHAP News

A Hong Kong daily has predicted that "domestic resistance" in countries at odds with China may become a hurdle in the process for the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) to be ratified.The South China Morning Post(SCMP) on Tuesday cited Nick Marro of The Economist Intelligence Unit(EIU), who said Australia is embroiled in a "pretty nasty trade dispute" with China amid concerns of overdependence on the Chinese market.As for South Korea and Japan, the analyst cited their "long-standing bilateral trade dispute" as well as their recent shaky relations with China over the past few years.Ratification within Vietnam, Laos, Brunei and Singapore within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) are expected to be "straightforward."But Malaysia and Thailand's hesitation about another multilateral trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTPP), could affect their RCEP ratification.The RCEP requires domestic ratification by at least six ASEAN members and three outside powers before it can come into force.