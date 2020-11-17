Minister Defends Upgraded Distancing Rules as Inevitable

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo has sought public understanding over the government's decision to heighten social distancing in the Seoul metropolitan area, calling it an inevitable measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19.In a media briefing on Tuesday, Park noted the importance to swiftly turn the situation around so there will be no need to resort to Level Two distancing, which he said would significantly impact the economy and people's livelihoods.The minister said the new distancing rules are also aimed at creating a safe environment for test-takers ahead of the nationwide annual college entrance exam scheduled for December 3.Earlier in the day, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters decided to raise the distancing rules in the greater Seoul area by one notch to One-Point-Five for two weeks.The enhanced distancing in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province is set to take effect at 12:00 a.m. Thursday, while it will be enforced for Incheon from next Monday.Park said Gangwon Province, which has also seen a resurgence in COVID-19, will be allowed to make its own decision on whether to upgrade distancing rules.The minister said authorities will assess changes in the situation, before deciding whether to further extend or raise the level for the nation or regions.