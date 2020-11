Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Chong-in, the interim chief of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), says he will soon decide on when the party will issue a public apology for the incarceration of former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye.Kim revealed the position to reporters on Tuesday.Asked about media reports that such an apology would come at the end of the month, Kim avoided a direct answer, saying only that he has yet to decide when and how the apology will be issued.The party’s floor leader, Joo Ho-young, also acknowledged the need for the party to make an apology when he appeared on a local radio program earlier in the day, but added that different voices within the party should also be heard.