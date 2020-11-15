Stuff: New Zealand Request to Extradite S. Korean Diplomat Not to Take Place

Photo : YONHAP News

New Zealand news outlet Stuff reported Monday that it's unlikely that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will request the extradition of a South Korean diplomat accused of sexually assaulting an embassy employee.According to the report, Arden seemingly confirmed to reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Monday that the request would not be happening, though she said it was "not a decision made by me."The report said the prospect of New Zealand’s police seeking the diplomat’s extradition had initially opened after police charged him with three counts of indecent assault earlier in February.A local man who is an employee at the South Korean Embassy in Wellington accused a South Korean diplomat of groping him three times in 2017.The report said both New Zealand police and South Korea’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the case.