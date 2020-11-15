Delegation Discusses Peace Process with US Congressman during Parliamentary Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers visiting the United States for parliamentary diplomacy this week met with a Democratic congressman who is a leading candidate to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee.The delegation led by DP Rep. Song Young-gil, who chairs the South Korean parliamentary foreign affairs committee, met with Rep. Brad Sherman from California's 30th congressional district on Monday.Song thanked Sherman for recently supporting the proposed declaration of a formal end to the Korean War and agreeing with the establishment of a liaison office between Pyongyang and Washington and the sending a congressional delegation to North Korea.Song said the only realistic solution for denuclearization was a step-by-step approach of providing immediate humanitarian aid to the North, predicated on a snap-back condition that would reimpose sanctions if violations occur.Stressing that the North must not resort to provocations during the U.S. presidential transition, Sherman vowed to take decisive steps to move forward with denuclearization after next spring under the Joe Biden administration.The South Korean delegation also met with Korean-American congressman Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey's Third congressional district.Kim pledged to closely consult with the Biden administration on the peace process, and said he'd play the role of bridge between the White House and South Korea's presidential office.