Gov't Raises Social Distancing to Level 1.5 in Seoul Metropolitan Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea remained above 200 for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, prompting authorities to raise social distancing in the Seoul metropolitan area to Level One-point-Five. The government has urged the public to actively take part in quarantine measures to avoid having to enforce a stricter Level Two.Choi You Sun reports.Report:[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean)]"The government has decided to raise social distancing to Level One-point-Five in the capital region for two weeks starting at 12:00 a.m. Thursday."The South Korean government will heighten social distancing in most the Seoul metropolitan area by a notch from Level One to One-point-Five on its five-tier scale, starting at 12:00 a.m. Thursday.Under Level One-Point-Five, schools will be required to maintain student density at less than two-thirds. High-risk facilities, including clubs, karaoke rooms and restaurants, will face entry restrictions, and will have to follow strict distancing and disinfection rules.Announcing the decision, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said the measure was inevitable.[Soundbite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English Translation)]"The latest adjustment aims to prevent an epidemic in the capital region and Gangwon Province and to turn the situation around. It's important that we change the situation to avoid having to further raise distancing to Level Two, which would greatly impact the economy and people's livelihoods. The adjustment is also aimed at creating a safe environment for test-takers ahead of the nationwide annual college entrance exam scheduled two weeks from now. Level One-point-Five will take effect for two weeks starting Thursday and we then will reevaluate the situation and review whether to extend it or to further raise the level."South Korea added 230 additional COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday, reporting more than 200 infections for the fourth consecutive day.The daily average COVID-19 increase in the capital region during the past week stood at 111-point-three, surpassing the threshold for Level One-point-Five distancing.During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in called for public cooperation.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"With the upgrade in social distancing rules, seating will be distanced and the number of people will be limited in facilities which will inevitably disrupt daily routines and economic activities. I ask for your patience and support for the inevitable measure to prevent further spread and damage."Incheon will also face Level One-point-Five, though it will not go into effect until Monday due to the relatively small number of infections.Residents in the capital region and affected areas in Gangwon Province are asked to avoid social gatherings.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.